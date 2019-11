FILE PHOTO: A Gap Inc. retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1F1EDC1910/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Thursday it would not sell its Old Navy apparels in China from early 2020 and instead would focus on its North America market to boost sales.

Gap is planning to separate its better-performing Old Navy brand, giving investors hopes that the standalone company would be able to show better results than the Gap brand.