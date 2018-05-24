FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) on Thursday reported first-quarter comparable store sales that missed analysts’ estimates as sales growth slowed at its traditionally strong performing Old Navy brand.

FILE PHOTO: People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Shares of the San Francisco-based company fell 6 percent to $31 in extended trading after its profit also missed estimates.

Old Navy, which sells lower priced apparel, reported same-store sales rise of 3 percent, missing expectations of 3.9 percent for the first time in four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its Gap brand’s same-store sales also fell well below analysts’ expectations.

    Overall same-store sales rose 1 percent in the three months ended May 5, while analysts were expecting a rise of 1.67 percent.

    The company’s net income rose to $164 million, or 42 cents per share, in the reported quarter from $143 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Total revenue rose to $3.78 billion from $3.44 billion.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

