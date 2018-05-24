Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc (GPS.N) on Thursday reported first-quarter comparable store sales that missed analysts’ estimates as sales growth slowed at its traditionally strong performing Old Navy brand.
Shares of the San Francisco-based company fell 6 percent to $31 in extended trading after its profit also missed estimates.
Old Navy, which sells lower priced apparel, reported same-store sales rise of 3 percent, missing expectations of 3.9 percent for the first time in four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its Gap brand’s same-store sales also fell well below analysts’ expectations.
Overall same-store sales rose 1 percent in the three months ended May 5, while analysts were expecting a rise of 1.67 percent.
The company’s net income rose to $164 million, or 42 cents per share, in the reported quarter from $143 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $3.78 billion from $3.44 billion.
Reporting by Uday Sampath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva