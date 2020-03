People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Thursday it expected a $100 million hit to first-quarter sales due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Asia and Europe.

“Due to the evolving coronavirus situation, we are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the potential impact on both our supply chain and customer demand,” incoming Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said in a statement.