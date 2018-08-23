Gap's shares fall as namesake brand sales disappoint

(Reuters) - Gap Inc’s (GPS.N) namesake brand reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales that outweighed revenue and profit beat and pushed the company’s shares down nearly 7 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Gap Inc. retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sales at Gap brand stores open for more than a year fell 5 percent, bigger than the 2.55 percent fall anticipated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gap, which competes with fast-fashion brands including H&M (HMb.ST) and Forever 21, has been revamping its trends and styles to draw young shoppers to its stores.

The company’s Old Navy brand, which offers apparel at lower prices, again performed well. Same-store sales at the brand rose 5 percent, topping analysts’ estimate of 4.5 percent growth.

Net sales rose 7.5 percent to $4.09 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.01 billion.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 76 cents per share, beating the average estimate of 72 cents.