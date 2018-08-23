FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Old Navy fuels Gap's quarterly sales beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, boosted by a rise in demand for its Old Navy and Banana Republic labels.

FILE PHOTO: A Gap Inc. retail store is shown in La Jolla, California, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

However, the company’s shares fell 7 percent in after-market trading as its namesake brand posted another disappointing quarter.

Net income rose to $297 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter ended August 4, from $271 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.5 percent to $4.09 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

