The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever has made a binding offer to buy French skincare and cosmetics brand Garancia, it said on Wednesday, adding to its portfolio of premium beauty products.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, were not disclosed.