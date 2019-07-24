Deals
BC Partners to buy majority stake in Garda World

(Reuters) - Garda World Security on Tuesday said private equity firm BC Partners would buy a majority stake in the Canada-based security services company.

The agreement values Garda World [GRWSC.UL] at around C$5.2 billion ($3.96 billion) and BC Partners will own a 51% stake in the company after the deal. Garda World Chief Executive Officer Stephan Cretier will own the rest along with other members of the company’s management team, Garda said in a statement.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by late 2019.

Garda World, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said in May it does not intend to make an offer for rival G4S (GFS.L), having previously said it was considering a cash offer for some or all of the British company.

According to Garda World’s website, it also owns a cash solutions business, along with security services which include screening passengers at airports.

While Barclays and TD Securities served as financial advisers to Garda World, Scotiabank served as a financial adviser to BC Partners.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the deal. (on.wsj.com/2M6N3Ed)

