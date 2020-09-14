Canadian security firm GardaWorld makes 2.95 billion pound offer for UK's G4S

(Reuters) - Canada's GardaWorld Security said on Monday it had made a 2.95 billion pound ($3.8 billion) offer to buy British rival G4S GFS.L, but that the London-listed firm's board had dismissed attempts to engage on the bid.

FILE PHOTO: Flags fly outside HMP Birmingham after the British government took over its running from G4S, in Birmingham, Britain August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Shares in G4S jumped 25% to 182.5 pence as of 1307 GMT, just shy of the 190 pence per share offer, which represents a premium of about 30% to its last close.

GardaWorld said it had encouraged G4S shareholders to “mandate their board’s engagement” with the offer after its attempts to engage with the board were “summarily dismissed or ignored on three occasions”.

G4S, whose shares have lost around 33% of their value this year up until Friday’s close, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GardaWorld last year considered a cash offer for some or all of G4S, but opted not pursue that interest in May. Two months later private equity BC Partners bought a majority stake in the Canadian firm.

In the past year G4S has had to allay investor concerns after several setbacks, including charges that some executives defrauded the Ministry of Justice, the loss of a contract to run a Birmingham prison, and Norway’s wealth fund shunning investments in the firm.

It sold off most of its cash-handling business in February to U.S. peer Brinks Co BCO.N, and in July announced plans to lay off some employees at its retained UK cash operations, which have attached pension obligations.

“G4S needs an owner, not a manager,” said Stephan Cretier, founder and chief executive of GardaWorld.

Cretier said he understood G4S’s importance as a UK employer and steps would be taken to address the company’s “underfunding” of UK pension obligations.

“Since the pandemic G4S’s valuation has made it more appealing, whilst revenues of about 7 billion pounds annually remain far ahead of GW,” said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

“This will be the tiddler swallowing the whale,” he added.

As a read-across, shares in Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST gained about 2.5%.

GardaWorld, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said in a statement it first approached G4S on June 15.

($1 = 0.7772 pounds)