Security firm GardaWorld goes hostile with bid for peer G4S

FILE PHOTO: Rugby League - Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves Carnegie Challenge Cup Semi Final - City of Salford Stadium - 15/7/12 G4S security staff at the game Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl Recine Livepic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian security firm GardaWorld on Wednesday announced its final offer of about 2.97 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) to buyout G4S Plc in a hostile bid, weeks after its earlier offer was knocked down by the British company.

Under the terms of the offer made by Fleming Capital Securities, GardaWorld’s unit, G4S shareholders will receive 190 pence per share in cash.

Earlier this month, G4S had rejected GardaWorld’s 190 pence per share offer, saying it was “highly opportunistic”.

“The G4S Board has behaved in a cavalier way by rejecting our potential offer out of hand,” Chief Executive Officer Stephan Crétier said.

GardaWorld last year considered a cash offer for some or all of G4S, but by May had opted not pursue a deal. Two months later private equity BC Partners bought a majority stake in the Canadian firm.

The British security company’s shares were trading up 4.2% at 197.05 pence at 1045 GMT on Wednesday.

G4S was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.7790 pounds)