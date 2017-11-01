FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garmin's profit beats on strong demand for outdoor activity gadgets
November 1, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 38 minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O) reported a higher-than-expected profit for the eighth straight quarter, selling more of its GPS-based outdoor activity gadgets such as underwater watches, leading it to raise its full-year revenue forecast.

FILE PHOTO: A Garmin logo is pictured on a building along the Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach, Florida March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The Switzerland-based company’s shares were up 3.7 percent at $58.70 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Garmin said it expects a revenue of $3.07 billion for the full year, above analysts’ average estimate of $3.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the outdoor business, which makes wearable devices such as Fenix watches, rose 31.2 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The aviation and marine units also buoyed the quarter, offsetting declines in fitness and its auto business.

The company’s net income rose to $147.4 million, or 78 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $125.1 million, or 66 cents, a year earlier.

It reported proforma earnings of 75 cents per share, above analysts’ estimate of 66 cents.

Garmin’s net sales rose to $743.1 million, above the average estimate of $721.2 million.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
