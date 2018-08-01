FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 11:12 AM / in 36 minutes

Garmin's quarterly profit beats, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its full-year forecast, helped by higher demand for its fitness and outdoor activity gadgets such as GPS-based watches and pet trackers.

Switzerland-based Garmin said net income rose to $190.3 million, or $1 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $177 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 99 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its full-year profit forecast to $3.30 per share on a pro forma basis from $3.05 per share earlier.

Net sales rose 7.6 percent to $894.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $845.7 million.

Sales in the fitness segment rose 24.3 percent to $225.1 million and sales in the outdoor segment rose about 4 percent to $201.6 million.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

