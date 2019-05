A technician prepares to check Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

(Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator on Thursday said a Federal Court has ordered Indonesia’s flag carrier Garuda Indonesia to pay A$19 million ($13.2 million) for price fixing.

The court’s proceedings found that between 2003 and 2006, Garuda agreed to deals that fixed the price of security and fuel surcharges, as well as a customs fee from Indonesia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.