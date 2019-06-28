Indonesian regulators order Garuda to 'fix and restate' 2018 results

FILE PHOTO - A plane belonging to Garuda Indonesia is seen on the tarmac of Terminal 3, SoekarnoÐHatta International Airport near Jakarta, Indonesia April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian regulators have ordered national flag carrier Garuda (GIAA.JK) to “fix and restate” its 2018 financial results over accounting errors within two weeks, and said they would also impose fines on the airline and its directors.

The financial regulator, OJK, said Garuda and its directors would each be fined 100 million rupiah ($7,078), in addition to another collective sanction that will be imposed on directors and commissioners who had signed off on the results.

Shares of the airline fell by as much as 7% after the news on Friday to hit their lowest since January.

Garuda pegged the regulators’ decision as “premature” and said it would need to further re-examine the results given its “the different interpretations”.

Financial authorities said the accounting firm which had done Garuda’s results, Tanubrata Sutanto Fahmi Bambang & Partners, a unit of global accounting company BDO, would have its license frozen for a year.