Pipeline blast halts gas flows from Bulgaria to Greece

SOFIA (Reuters) - An explosion damaged a pipeline in southwestern Bulgaria early on Monday, halting transit of Russian natural gas through Bulgaria to Greece, the head state gas company Bulgartransgaz said.

Vladimir Malinov said that there were no casualties from the accident. Some 200 metres of the pipeline near the village of Kulata near the border with Greece were destroyed and the company was already working to repair it.

The reasons for the accident are yet to be fully investigated, but Malkonov said a technical problem was the most likely reason.

Bulgaria transports about 3 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to Greece a year.