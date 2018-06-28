Alaska LNG preparing equity offering, open to joint ventures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alaska Gasline Development Corp (AGDC) is preparing an equity offering for this summer and is open to partnering with a major energy firm on the development of its $43 billion Alaska LNG export terminal and pipeline project, an executive said on Thursday.

“We’re going to be putting forward an equity offering that we will hopefully take out onto the street this summer, to try and attract equity dollars,” AGDC senior vice president Frank Richards told Reuters at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C.

“Now if there are international oil companies that have a desire to participate in the project, we will be glad to talk to them,” he added.