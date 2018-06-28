FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 9:56 PM / in 15 minutes

Alaska LNG preparing equity offering, open to joint ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alaska Gasline Development Corp (AGDC) is preparing an equity offering for this summer and is open to partnering with a major energy firm on the development of its $43 billion Alaska LNG export terminal and pipeline project, an executive said on Thursday.

“We’re going to be putting forward an equity offering that we will hopefully take out onto the street this summer, to try and attract equity dollars,” AGDC senior vice president Frank Richards told Reuters at the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C.

“Now if there are international oil companies that have a desire to participate in the project, we will be glad to talk to them,” he added.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Marguerita Choy

