Natgas CEOs say product can help curb climate change

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Natural gas can be a permanent solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and curbing climate change, not a step toward full utilization of renewable energy technologies, industry executives said on Tuesday.

“This idea of natural gas as a transition fuel to renewables is strange,” Total SA Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said Tuesday at the World Gas Conference in Washington. “Natural gas is a solution (to climate change). It’s been scientifically proven.”

Pouyanne’s views were echoed by others who joined him on industry panel, including executives from ConocoPhillips, BP Plc, Equinor Asa and Qatar Petroleum.

“We don’t believe the existential threat to our business is right around the corner,” Conoco CEO Ryan Lance said. “We see rising usage of natural gas.”