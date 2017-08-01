FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 14 days ago

Three funds interested in Spain's Gas Natural's local grid: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gas Natural is seen inside its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2016.Sergio Perez/File photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.

The sale could raise 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and should be finalised within one to three weeks, the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gas Natural confirmed it was selling the part of the grid, though gave no other details.

Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos

