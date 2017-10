(Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand hit a record 9.77 million barrels per day in August, rising 83,000 bpd or 0.9 percent year-on-year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration data released on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil output fell to 9.2 million bpd in August from 9.23 million in July, according to the data. Production has been in a range of 9.07 million bpd to 9.23 million since February, according to the data.