Commodities
December 6, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Marathon Petroleum CEO expects retail gasoline prices to average $2.25/gallon in 2019

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Retail gasoline prices in the United States should average $2.25 a gallon in 2019, Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger said at an industry conference in New York on Thursday.

Heminger added that he expects crude oil prices to stay in a range of $60-$70 a barrel.

As long as crude oil prices stay within that range “we’ll probably average $2.25 (a gallon) for the year,” he said at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Outlook Forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.