Marathon Petroleum CEO expects retail gasoline prices to average $2.25/gallon in 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Retail gasoline prices in the United States should average $2.25 a gallon in 2019, Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger said at an industry conference in New York on Thursday.

Heminger added that he expects crude oil prices to stay in a range of $60-$70 a barrel.

As long as crude oil prices stay within that range “we’ll probably average $2.25 (a gallon) for the year,” he said at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Outlook Forum.