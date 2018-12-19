China's Sinopec opens first overseas fuel station in Singapore

A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia’s largest oil refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, has opened its first overseas fuelling station in Singapore and is constructing a second station on the island, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sinopec’s fuels, which include gasoline and diesel variants, are of China VI emission standards, the company said, similar to Europe VI specifications.

State oil company PetroChina is also involved in the Singapore retail fuel sector after acquiring Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) in 2009.