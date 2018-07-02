FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 2, 2018 / 12:41 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Hometown America drops due diligence condition for Gateway Lifestyle offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hometown America adjusted its takeover bid for Australian retirement village owner Gateway Lifestyle Group (GTY.AX) on Monday, offering to drop due diligence if the target agreed to its A$695 million ($514 million) cash offer.

Hometown said its bid, at A$2.30 cash-per-share, was superior to an identically priced offer from Canadian private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), because Gateway had promised to pay out a 5.35 Australian cents dividend during the bidding contest.

Hometown’s cash offer would slip to A$2.25-a-share if Gateway was unwilling to sign a bid implementation agreement at the higher price. Gateway said it was considering the offer.

The bid implementation deal would contain features including a unanimous commitment by Gateway’s board to recommend the bid, Hometown said.

Gateway agreed to an exclusive due diligence by Brookfield Property Group, a unit of Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), which made a non-binding A$2.30-a-share offer for Gateway on June 21.

Brookfield’s offer trumped an earlier offer from Hometown of A$2.10 per share.

Investing in the retirement sector is viewed by analysts as a means to profit from Australia’s aging population and tap generous government subsidies offered to pensioners.

($1 = 1.3521 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.