FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 19, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CPPIB looks to buy stake worth 3 billion pounds in Gatwick Airport: Sky News

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is looking to buy part of a stake in Gatwick airport that could be worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.92 billion), Sky News reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A passenger aircraft lands at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

CPPIB is said to be part of a group of investors proposing to buy out Global Infrastructure Partner’s (GIP) 42 percent stake in the second-busiest airport in Britain, the Sky News report said.

The Canadian pension fund would invest “hundreds of millions of pounds” in the airport, if the deal gets finalised, insiders told Sky News.

CPPIB declined to comment on the report. GIP did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.