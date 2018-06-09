FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 9, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

In sea of rainbow, Greeks celebrate Pride

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - In a sea of colorful balloons, thousands of Greeks marked Pride on Saturday, celebrating diversity and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

A participant poses for a picture during a gay pride parade in Athens, Greece June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

More than 10,000 people assembled in Athens’s Syntagma Square, normally a regular venue of rage for protesters over financial reforms for the indebted country. But on Saturday it was a vista of rainbow flags, dancing and loud pumping music.

“For us, Pride is a source of celebration but simultaneously protest,” said participant Yiorgos Kounanis, a political scientist. “We seek the same rights as heterosexuals, we pay the same taxes, have the same obligations and (therefore) demand equal rights,” he said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.