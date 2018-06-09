In sea of rainbow, Greeks celebrate Pride

ATHENS (Reuters) - In a sea of colorful balloons, thousands of Greeks marked Pride on Saturday, celebrating diversity and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

A participant poses for a picture during a gay pride parade in Athens, Greece June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

More than 10,000 people assembled in Athens’s Syntagma Square, normally a regular venue of rage for protesters over financial reforms for the indebted country. But on Saturday it was a vista of rainbow flags, dancing and loud pumping music.

“For us, Pride is a source of celebration but simultaneously protest,” said participant Yiorgos Kounanis, a political scientist. “We seek the same rights as heterosexuals, we pay the same taxes, have the same obligations and (therefore) demand equal rights,” he said.