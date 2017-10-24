FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three-quarters of Australians vote in same-sex marriage poll so far
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 4:21 AM / in 20 hours

Three-quarters of Australians vote in same-sex marriage poll so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Nearly 12 million Australians, or 74.5 percent of eligible voters, have voted so far in a postal ballot on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Marchers hold signs and banners as they participate in a marriage equality march in central Sydney, Australia, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The poll, which began last month, is non-binding, but the government has said it will put a proposal to parliament to make Australia the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage, if a majority of voters are in favour of it.

The postal survey closes on Nov 7.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Neil Fullick

