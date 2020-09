A logo of Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk is pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. Picture taken November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom will hold maintenance works at its Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which supplies natural gas to China, from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, the company said on Friday.

Gazprom said the work dates had been agreed with China’s CNPC as part of a scheduled plan for equipment to be maintained twice a year.