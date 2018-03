MINSK (Reuters) - Russia’s gas giant Gazprom will repay 600 billion rubles ($10.40 billion) worth of outstanding loans in 2018, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Kruglov also said Gazprom has no plans to issue bonds denominated in Japanese yen this year but will consider such an option in 2019.

($1 = 57.6707 rubles)