MOSCOW (Reuters) - The board of Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has agreed to management’s proposal for a 2017 dividend of 8.04 rubles ($0.1285) per share, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source close to the board.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The company would pay a total of 190 billion rubles in dividends for 2017, Interfax reported.

Gazprom declined to comment.