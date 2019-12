A logo of Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk is pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday its management board had approved a new dividend policy, recommending increasing dividend payments to at least 50% of net profit within three years.

If adjusted net debt to EBITDA exceeds a ratio of 2.5, the board may decide to reduce the size of dividend payments, the company said.