FILE PHOTO: Gazprom logo is seen on a gas processing column under construction at Amur gas processing plant, part of Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday it plans to keep up its dividend policy notwithstanding any market conditions.

The state-controlled company has pledged to pay no less than half of its adjusted net profit in dividend.