Russia's Gazprom says board recommends dividend of 15.24 roubles/share

A logo of Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk is pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. Picture taken November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The board of Russian gas giant Gazprom has recommended a dividend of 15.24 roubles per share on 2019 results, the company said on Thursday, in line with management’s proposal and down from 16.61 roubles per share the previous year.

The total dividend payout stands at 360.78 billion roubles ($5 billion), or 30% of net income.

Gazprom approved a new dividend policy in December, recommending increasing dividend payments to at least 50% of net profit within three years.

The company said on Thursday that it set the record date for shareholder eligibility for the dividends at July 16, 2020.