MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas company Gazprom expects to pay dividends on its 2017 profit totaling 190 billion rubles ($3.29 billion), keeping payments to shareholders at the same level as a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The Gazprom logo is seen on the side of the company's headquarters in Moscow, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Kruglov also said that Gazprom was considering issuing a Eurobond by the end of this year.

($1 = 57.6700 rubles)