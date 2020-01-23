Russia's Gazprom eyes Eurobond in Feb after Ukraine-related risks eliminated: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) may return to the Eurobond market in February after all risks related to its dispute with Ukraine are removed, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Gazprom said late last year it had paid Ukraine $2.9 billion to settle a legal row, part of a wider gas package deal reached in December. This week, it said freezing of some of its assets at the request of Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz has been lifted.