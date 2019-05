A flag with the logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom flies in front of Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ) outside Moscow, Russia May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas producer Gazprom has discovered two new offshore fields in the Yamal region with total reserves of more than 500 billion cubic meters (bcm), the company said on Friday.

The fields are located in the Kara Sea and hold 390.7 bcm and 120.8 bcm respectively, Gazprom said.