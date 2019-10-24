Russia's VTB extends Gazprom 4 billion euro credit line for Amur plant

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) - Russian state lender VTB (VTBR.MM) is providing gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) with a credit line worth 4 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for its Amur gas processing plant, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said on Thursday.

Kostin, speaking at an economic conference in Verona, Italy, also said VTB welcomed oil producer Rosneft’s (ROSN.MM) decision to switch to using euros instead of U.S. dollars in its contracts.