Moscow Exchange revises free float factor of Gazprom shares to 50%

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange has revised the free float factor of Gazprom ordinary shares to 50%, the bourse said on Thursday.
“The updated free float factor will apply in index calculation from 20 March, 2020, the date of the regular index constituents rebalance,” the Moscow Exchange said.
The move comes after the world’s largest conventional gas producer Gazprom sold a 3.6% stake in November and a 2.9% stake in July on the market. Gazprom said in November its free float had risen to 49.61%.
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans