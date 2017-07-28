Russia's Gazprom to take part in auctions for access to Opal pipeline

A general view shows the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday its export arm Gazprom Export intended to take part in auctions for access to the Opal gas link and to secure the pipeline's capacity.

The Russian company's statement came shortly after a German court ruled earlier on Friday that there was no reason to limit Gazprom's access to the Opal gas pipeline, rejecting a legal challenge from Polish firms.