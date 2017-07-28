FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 days
Russia's Gazprom to take part in auctions for access to Opal pipeline
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 28, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 18 days

Russia's Gazprom to take part in auctions for access to Opal pipeline

1 Min Read

A general view shows the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday its export arm Gazprom Export intended to take part in auctions for access to the Opal gas link and to secure the pipeline's capacity.

The Russian company's statement came shortly after a German court ruled earlier on Friday that there was no reason to limit Gazprom's access to the Opal gas pipeline, rejecting a legal challenge from Polish firms.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Denis Pinchuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.