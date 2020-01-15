Gazprom M&T LNG & oil general trading manager leaves: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Jayesh Mistry, general manager for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil trading at Gazprom Marketing & Trading, has left the company, three sources said on Wednesday.

Mistry has spent 10 years at Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) London-based trading arm, according to his LinkedIn profile. He first served as director of global LNG trading and origination and in the past three years was general manager for LNG and oil trading.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading declined to comment. Mistry was not available for immediate comment.

The oil and gas company is reorganizing its overseas trading and export operations with hundreds of jobs potentially moving to St Petersburg, sources told Reuters in March 2018.

Mistry’s departure follows a number of resignations in Gazprom M&T’s Singapore LNG trading team in December. The traders who resigned then were Delia Proteasa, head of LNG trading, and Akshay Kaul and Aimie Parpia.

In London, Mistry managed a team responsible for Gazprom’s Global LNG Trading book, his profile at Gazprom M&T’s website said.