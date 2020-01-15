Two London-based Gazprom LNG trading managers leave: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Two liquefied natural gas (LNG) managers at Gazprom Marketing & Trading’s London office have left the company, sources said on Wednesday.

Jayesh Mistry, general manager for LNG and oil trading, has left, three sources said. Lawrence Darby who was responsible for LNG paper trading, has also left, one of the sources and another source said.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading is a trading arm of Russia’s energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) which, sources told Reuters in March 2018, is reorganising its overseas trading and export operations with hundreds of jobs potentially moving to St Petersburg.

Mistry’s and Darby’s departures follow a number of resignations in Gazprom Marketing & Trading’s Singapore LNG trading team in December. The traders who resigned then were Delia Proteasa, head of LNG trading, and Akshay Kaul and Aimie Parpia.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading declined to comment on Mistry’s departure and did not reply to a request for comment on Darby. Neither Mistry, nor Darby were available for immediate comment.

Mistry has spent 10 years at Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) London-based trading arm, according to his LinkedIn profile. He first served as director of global LNG trading and origination and in the past three years was general manager for LNG and oil trading.

His function in the London office was to manage a team responsible for Gazprom’s Global LNG Trading book, his profile on Gazprom M&T’s website said.

Darby joined Gazprom Marketing & Trading in June 2017 from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), according to his LinkedIn profile which did not specify what position within the LNG team he occupied.

The two sources, who confirmed his departure, said he was managing the company’s paper positions for LNG. One of the sources added that he started at Gazprom as an LNG physical trader before being transferred to the LNG paper trading team.