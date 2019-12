FILE PHOTO: A car drives in front of facilities of Amur gas processing plant under construction, part of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it has raised 9 billion euros ($10 billion) and 171 billion rubles ($2.8 billion) from a pool of international and Russian banks to finance its Amur gas processing plant.

The plant is being built to prepare natural gas for further sales to China.