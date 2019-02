FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom flies in front of Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ) outside Moscow, Russia May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it had offered guarantees to Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca IMI for a 2.97 billion euro ($3.35 billion) loan from the Italian banks to its unit Gazprom Pererabotka Blagoveshensk.