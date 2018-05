MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday it had raised a 600 million euro ($708 million) loan from France’s Credit Agricole CIB.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The five-year loan is the first financing raised by Gazprom since its head Alexei Miller was added to a U.S. sanctions blacklist in early April.