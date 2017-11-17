Gazprom, Mitsubishi Corp. in talks on LNG cooperation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Friday it had held talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. on Friday about cooperation at the Russian gas giant’s Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The talks, in the Russian city of St Petersburg, were between Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Takehiko Kakiuchi, the president and CEO of Mitsubishi Corp, Gazprom said in a statement.

It said the talks focused on the planned construction of a third production train at the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant.