FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a fuel station of Gazprom Neft oil company in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil company Gazprom Neft plans to increase exports of oil produced at its Arctic oilfields by 10% year-on-year to 5.5 million tonnes in the first half of 2019, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gazprom Neft operates two Arctic oilfields - Prirazlomnoye and Novoportovskoye.