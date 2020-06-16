Nord Stream 2 seeks updated permit to complete pipeline in Danish waters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia February 26, 2020. Picture taken February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 has requested a permit allowing it to use pipe-laying vessels with anchors to complete the final roughly 120-kilometre stretch of pipeline in Danish waters, Denmark’s energy agency said on Tuesday.

Work on the project stopped in December as pipe-laying firm Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended work due to U.S. sanctions imposed on companies involved.

The Trump administration, like the Obama administration before it, opposes the project on the grounds it would strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic and political grip over Europe.

“Pipe-laying vessels with anchors have been assessed in the environmental impact assessment but were not included in the permit from October 2019,” the Danish energy agency said in a written comment.

The $11 billion project is adding a second, twin natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea to double Nord Stream’s annual export capacity to 110 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The Russian-led project has divided opinion in the European Union and the U.S. this month announced a bill expanding sanctions.

The Danish energy agency said its decision would be “purely administrative” and in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Nord Stream 2 was not immediately available for comment.

Russia’s Gazprom is taking on half of the project’s planned costs. The rest is being shared by Austria’s OMV, Uniper and Wintershall of Germany, Royal Dutch Shell and France’s Engie.