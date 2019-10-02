Russia accuses U.S. of blackmailing Europe over Nord Stream 2

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak attends a news conference after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday accused the United States of threatening Europe with a rise in duties on its cars in order to try to sabotage Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to Germany.

“It’s no secret the Americans are proposing, essentially blackmailing, threatening to introduce ... duties on the supply of European cars,” he said at an energy conference in Moscow.