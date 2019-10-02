Russia accuses U.S. of blackmailing Europe over Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday accused the United States of threatening Europe with a rise in duties on its cars in order to try to sabotage Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to Germany.
“It’s no secret the Americans are proposing, essentially blackmailing, threatening to introduce ... duties on the supply of European cars,” he said at an energy conference in Moscow.
