New EU gas law, challenged by Nord Stream 2, is valid: spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission defended on Friday a new European Union natural gas law, which has been challenged by the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying it is in line with the bloc’s agreements abroad.

“The EU now has clear rules that apply to all pipelines used to import gas into the European market,” a Commission spokeswoman said. “The Commission considers that directive 2019/692 is fully compatible with the EU’s international obligations,” the spokeswoman said.

Nord Stream 2 said on Friday that it had asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to annul the EU gas directive amendment enforcing measures including a requirement for pipelines not be owned directly by gas suppliers and for at least 10 percent of capacity be made available to third parties.