Gazprom expects Denmark to approve Nord Stream 2 route in October: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom expects Denmark to agree to its route application for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany in October, RIA news agency cited Gazprom’s Chairman Viktor Zubkov as saying on Thursday.

Gazprom hopes to finish the gas pipeline project to Germany by the end of this year, but it has had delays in obtaining permits from Denmark.

“I think they should give approval sometime in October and then we complete this very important project at the end of the year,” Zubkov was quoted as saying.