Putin welcomes Denmark's approval of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he welcomed an approval by Denmark to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying the decision was in Europe’s interests.
The Danish permit was the last needed for the 1,230-km-long (765-mile) pipeline from Russia to Germany, while U.S. President Donald Trump has been a particularly vocal critic, warning it could turn Germany into a “hostage of Russia.”
Putin, after meeting Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also said Hungary was interested in joining Turkstream gas pipeline next year.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh