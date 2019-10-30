Putin welcomes Denmark's approval of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the unveiling ceremony of a monument to former Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov in Moscow, Russia October 29, 2019. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he welcomed an approval by Denmark to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying the decision was in Europe’s interests.

The Danish permit was the last needed for the 1,230-km-long (765-mile) pipeline from Russia to Germany, while U.S. President Donald Trump has been a particularly vocal critic, warning it could turn Germany into a “hostage of Russia.”

Putin, after meeting Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also said Hungary was interested in joining Turkstream gas pipeline next year.