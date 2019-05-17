Nord Stream 2 does not rule out launch being delayed to 2020: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - - Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to Germany may launch in 2020, rather than the end of 2019, due to delays in obtaining permits from Denmark, Interfax news agency on Friday quoted Nord Stream 2 AG as saying.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Russian state gas producer Gazprom, with 50 percent of the funding provided by Germany’s Uniper and BASF’s Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, Austria’s OMV and France’s Engie.

Nord Stream 2 did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Gazprom declined to comment.